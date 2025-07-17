Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 5:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles southwest of Fort Carson, or 16 miles south of Colorado
Springs, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Fremont, southeastern Teller, southwestern El Paso and northern
Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.