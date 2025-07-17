Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 5:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles southwest of Fort Carson, or 16 miles south of Colorado

Springs, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Fremont, southeastern Teller, southwestern El Paso and northern

Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.