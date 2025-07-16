Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 5:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Peyton, or 20 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving northeast
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Calhan and Peyton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
east central Colorado.