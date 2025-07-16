Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 5:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Peyton, or 20 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving northeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Calhan and Peyton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.