Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 5:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 528 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles south of Pueblo Reservoir, or 17 miles southwest of Pueblo,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Pueblo, Salt Creek, Rye, and Colorado City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.