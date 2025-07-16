Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 3:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 332 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles north of Branson, or 25 miles north of Des Moines, moving north
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Branson.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.