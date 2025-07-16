Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Chipita Park, or 10 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs,

Green Mountain Falls, Crystola, Chipita Park, and Cascade.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.