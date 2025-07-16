Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:30 PM

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Chipita Park, or 10 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving
southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs,
Green Mountain Falls, Crystola, Chipita Park, and Cascade.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
east central Colorado.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.