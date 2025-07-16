Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 5:47PM MDT until July 16 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 547 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Truckton to 7 miles southeast of Hanover, moving
east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Hanover and Truckton.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.