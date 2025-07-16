Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 5:45PM MDT until July 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

South central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 545 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles east of

Greenhorn Mountain, or 21 miles south of Pueblo, moving southeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Colorado City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.