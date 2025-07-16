Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 5:35PM MDT until July 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 535 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of
Greenhorn Mountain, or 28 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving east at
15 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.