Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 16 at 3:45PM MDT until July 16 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 415 PM MDT.
* At 345 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast
of Branson, or 28 miles north of Des Moines, moving northeast at 15
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Las Animas County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.