Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 4:47PM MDT until July 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 4 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Fountain, Security-Widefield and Fort Carson.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.