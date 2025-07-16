Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 3:26PM MDT until July 16 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Western Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads.

Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter

flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.