Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 8:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 832 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles northwest of Kim, or 42 miles north of Des Moines, moving east
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las
Animas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.