Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 6:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Fowler to 20 miles southwest of Manzanola

to 19 miles northwest of Delhi. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rocky Ford, Fowler, Manzanola, and Timpas.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.