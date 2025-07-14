Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles southwest of Florence, or 38 miles west of Pueblo, moving

northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Canon City, Silver Cliff, Westcliffe, and Rosita.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.