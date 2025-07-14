Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19
miles southwest of Florence, or 38 miles west of Pueblo, moving
northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Canon City, Silver Cliff, Westcliffe, and Rosita.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.