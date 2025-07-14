Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 6:33PM MDT until July 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

Eastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 633 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fowler, or 23

miles east of Pueblo Airport, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Olney Springs and Crowley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.