Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 6:33PM MDT until July 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 6:33 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…
Eastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 633 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fowler, or 23
miles east of Pueblo Airport, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Olney Springs and Crowley.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.