Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 7:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Crestone, or 36 miles north of Alamosa, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Crestone and Great Sand Dunes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.