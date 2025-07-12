Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 7:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 726 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 18 miles south of Avondale to 23 miles

northwest of Delhi to 14 miles northwest of Tyrone. Movement was

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.