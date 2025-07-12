Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 4:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 422 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Cuchara, or 38 miles east of San Luis Valley Airport, moving
southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Stonewall.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.