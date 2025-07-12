Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 4:31PM MDT until July 12 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
East central Costilla County in south central Colorado…
West central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 431 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cuchara, or
38 miles east of San Luis Valley Airport, moving southeast at 15
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Huerfano, east central Costilla and west central Las
Animas Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.