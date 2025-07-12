Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 4:31PM MDT until July 12 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 4:31 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
East central Costilla County in south central Colorado…
West central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 431 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cuchara, or
38 miles east of San Luis Valley Airport, moving southeast at 15
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Huerfano, east central Costilla and west central Las
Animas Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.