Flash Flood Warning issued July 12 at 5:53PM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…
South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 900 PM MDT.
* At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county,
southwestern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano
county and Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.