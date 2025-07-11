Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 845 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Las Animas, or 17 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving northeast
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Las Animas, Blue Lake, John Martin Reservoir, and Fort Lyon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near John Martin Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.