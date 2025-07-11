Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 845 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Las Animas, or 17 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving northeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Blue Lake, John Martin Reservoir, and Fort Lyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near John Martin Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.