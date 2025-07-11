Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 8:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 823 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms extending from near Sugar City to near Olney Springs.
Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City,
Cheraw, and Crowley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

