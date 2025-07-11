Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 8:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 823 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms extending from near Sugar City to near Olney Springs.

Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City,

Cheraw, and Crowley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.