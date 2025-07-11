Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 5:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles northeast of Crestone Peak, or 40 miles west of Pueblo, moving
southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Silver Cliff and Rosita.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.