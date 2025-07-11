Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 5:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Higbee, or 21 miles south of North La Junta,

moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Higbee.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT for

southeastern Colorado.