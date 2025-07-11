Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 5:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 533 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pritchett, or 8 miles west of Springfield, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield and Pritchett.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT for

southeastern Colorado.