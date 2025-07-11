Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 2:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
northeastern Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Peyton, Falcon, and Cimarron Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.