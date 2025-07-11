Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1029 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles north of Chivington to Queens

Reservoir. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Towner, Chivington,

Brandon, and Queens Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.