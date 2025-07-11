Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 8:33PM MDT until July 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 833 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sugar City,

or 20 miles north of La Junta, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.