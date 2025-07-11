Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 5:48PM MDT until July 11 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 547 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pritchett, or 7

miles west of Springfield, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield and Pritchett.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.