Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 5:43PM MDT until July 11 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Baca County. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Elkhart, moving southeast at 10 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

