Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 5:43PM MDT until July 11 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of
Elkhart, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.