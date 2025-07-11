Flash Flood Warning issued July 11 at 7:15PM MDT until July 11 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1015 PM MDT.
* At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of West Central Otero and Southeastern Pueblo
Counties
This includes the Apishapa and Mustang waterways.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.