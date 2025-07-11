Flash Flood Warning issued July 11 at 7:15PM MDT until July 11 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1015 PM MDT.

* At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of West Central Otero and Southeastern Pueblo

Counties

This includes the Apishapa and Mustang waterways.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.