Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 2:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 5 to 10 miles south of Pueblo, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Pueblo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.