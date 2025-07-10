Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 2:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 5 to 10 miles south of Pueblo, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Pueblo.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.