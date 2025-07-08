Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 8 at 3:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers near Pinon,
or 9 miles north of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Fountain, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek,
Blende, Pueblo West, Pinon, and Pueblo Depot.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

