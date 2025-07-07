Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 6:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near North La Junta to 10 miles west of Kim.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Kim, and Higbee.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.