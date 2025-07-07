Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 5:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles northeast of Branson, or 27 miles northeast of Des Moines,
moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las
Animas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.