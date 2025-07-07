Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 5:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles south of Fowler, or 24 miles west of La Junta, moving southeast

at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Timpas.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.