Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 5:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles south of Fowler, or 24 miles west of La Junta, moving southeast
at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Timpas.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.