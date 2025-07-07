Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Hanover, or 22 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hanover and Truckton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
east central Colorado.