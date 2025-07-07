Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 7 at 3:39PM MDT until July 7 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 338 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest
of Pueblo Reservoir, or 19 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving
southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Beulah and Colorado City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.