Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 7 at 3:39PM MDT until July 7 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:39 PM

At 338 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest
of Pueblo Reservoir, or 19 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving
southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…
Beulah and Colorado City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.