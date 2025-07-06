Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 9:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 931 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fountain, or 10 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at

10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,

Security, and Security-Widefield.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.