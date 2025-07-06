Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 9:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 931 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fountain, or 10 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at
10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,
Security, and Security-Widefield.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
east central Colorado.