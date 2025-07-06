Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 9:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 925 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles south of Victor, or 22 miles southwest of Colorado Springs,
moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Fremont and south central Teller Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.