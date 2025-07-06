Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 9:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 925 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Victor, or 22 miles southwest of Colorado Springs,

moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Fremont and south central Teller Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.