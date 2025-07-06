Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 6:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles north of Walsenburg, or 32 miles south of Pueblo, moving
northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Huerfano and southwestern Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

