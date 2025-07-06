Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Gleneagle, or 20 miles north of Colorado Springs,

moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Black Forest.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.