Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 10:58PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1058 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms centered over Granada, or 14 miles west of Coolidge,
moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Holly, Granada, Wiley, Hartman, McClave, Bristol, Hasty,
Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, and
Caddoa.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

