Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 9:44PM MDT until July 6 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1015 PM MDT.

* At 943 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles north of Sheridan Lake to 6 miles south of

Chivington, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon, Towner, and Queens Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Sheridan Lake, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.