Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 9:36PM MDT until July 6 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Southeastern Teller County in central Colorado…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 1015 PM MDT.

* At 936 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Victor, or 22 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving east at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Penrose.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.