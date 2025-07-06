Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 6 at 6:41PM MDT until July 6 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 640 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Schriever Space

Force Base, or 17 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Schriever Space Force Base and Ellicott.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.