Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 8:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 833 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hanover, or 21 miles north of Pueblo Airport, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hanover and Truckton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.