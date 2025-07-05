Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 8:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 833 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hanover, or 21 miles north of Pueblo Airport, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hanover and Truckton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.