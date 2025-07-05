Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 8:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 831 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sheridan Lake, or 24 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 30
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake, Brandon, and Towner.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Sheridan Lake, get out of the water and move indoors
or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.