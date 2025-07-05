Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 8:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 831 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sheridan Lake, or 24 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Brandon, and Towner.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Sheridan Lake, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.