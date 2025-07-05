Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 11:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1127 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles south of Hasty, or 17 miles southwest of Lamar, moving
southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Bent
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.