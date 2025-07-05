Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 11:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1127 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles south of Hasty, or 17 miles southwest of Lamar, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Bent

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.