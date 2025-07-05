Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 5 at 8:41PM MDT until July 5 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 841 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hanover, or

19 miles north of Pueblo Airport, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hanover.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.